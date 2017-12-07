Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:24 am

Lindsay Lohan Really Wants a 'Mean Girls' Sequel!

Lindsay Lohan is still fighting for a Mean Girls sequel!

While attending the Daily Mail holiday party on Wednesday night (December 6) in New York City with mom Dina Lohan, the 31-year-old actress shared that she’d “love” to reunite with the cast to make another movie.

Mean Girls 2 the movie — this is the importance,” Lindsay told E! News. “We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!”

Tina Fey – who wrote the film – recently turned the 2004 comedy into a musical that is currently in previews in Washington DC before hitting Broadway in April.

“I’d love to do it again. We had so much fun making it,” Lindsay continued. “Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast.”

Other celebs at the party included Flo Rida along with Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.

