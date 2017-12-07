Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde‘s tweet from January of 2017 is now going viral, because she seemingly predicted that “old men in power” would soon face a big downfall.

“These old men in power have a storm coming, the likes of which they cannot comprehend,” Lorde tweeted months ago on January 29, 2017. Since then, Bill Cosby has been brought to trial for rape allegations, Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his company after multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Al Franken resigned from the Senate due to allegations against him, Brett Ratner has been exposed, Russell Simmons stepped down from his companies after a sexual assault accusation, and many more.

Yesterday, Lorde tweeted, “this came true i guess.”