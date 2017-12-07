Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde‘s tweet from January of 2017 is now going viral, because she seemingly predicted that “old men in power” would soon face a big downfall.

“These old men in power have a storm coming, the likes of which they cannot comprehend,” Lorde tweeted months ago on January 29, 2017. Since then, Bill Cosby has been brought to trial for rape allegations, Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his company after multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Al Franken resigned from the Senate due to allegations against him, Brett Ratner has been exposed, Russell Simmons stepped down from his companies after a sexual assault accusation, and many more.

Yesterday, Lorde tweeted, “this came true i guess.”
