Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Jimmy Kimmel is currently away from his late night TV show while his son recovers from heart surgery – so Neil Patrick Harris is filling in for him!

The 44-year-old actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (December 6).

Neil delivered the opening monologue for Jimmy during the show.

“I am the guest host for the night. My name is Neil Patrick Harris. You may know me from a little show called How I Met Your Mother,” he said while introducing himself to the crowd.

“Jimmy asked me to host for him – I immediately said yes. I thought he meant the Oscars,” he joked.

Watch him deliver the monologue below!