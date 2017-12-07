Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 3:58 pm

Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Bring 'Jumanji' to London!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Bring 'Jumanji' to London!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are bringing their Jumanji adventure to England!

The three stars all walked the red carpet at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere at the Vue West End in Leicester Square in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Nick, Kevin and Dwayne have been promoting their new movie together all over the world, and they look like they’re having a great time posing for photos together on the red carpet!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be released in theaters on December 20.
Just Jared on Facebook
jumanji london nick jonas 01
jumanji london nick jonas 02
jumanji london nick jonas 06
jumanji london nick jonas 07
jumanji london nick jonas 08
jumanji london nick jonas 09
jumanji london nick jonas 10
jumanji london nick jonas 11
jumanji london nick jonas 12
jumanji london nick jonas 22
jumanji london nick jonas 24
jumanji london nick jonas 29

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr