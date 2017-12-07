Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Bring 'Jumanji' to London!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are bringing their Jumanji adventure to England!

The three stars all walked the red carpet at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere at the Vue West End in Leicester Square in London, England.

Nick, Kevin and Dwayne have been promoting their new movie together all over the world, and they look like they’re having a great time posing for photos together on the red carpet!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be released in theaters on December 20.