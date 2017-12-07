Nicole Kidman Is a Scream Queen on the Cover of 'New York Times Magazine'!

Nicole Kidman is in full scream queen mode!

The Big Little Lies actress is on the cover of New York Time Magazine‘s Great Performers issue, out now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

In addition to gracing the cover, Nicole stars in one of the short horror films created by Floria Sigismondi specifically for the issue, called The Possessed.

“We had one take, because once the eggs and the flour and the milk were used, it was going to go all over her and all over her hair, and so she played this for three minutes straight. In those three minutes, you could see all the changes — from frustration to possession to orgasmic experience,” says Floria.

Watch the frightening short below! For more, head to NYTimes.com.