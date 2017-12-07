Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:15 pm

Nicole Kidman Is a Scream Queen on the Cover of 'New York Times Magazine'!

Nicole Kidman Is a Scream Queen on the Cover of 'New York Times Magazine'!

Nicole Kidman is in full scream queen mode!

The Big Little Lies actress is on the cover of New York Time Magazine‘s Great Performers issue, out now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

In addition to gracing the cover, Nicole stars in one of the short horror films created by Floria Sigismondi specifically for the issue, called The Possessed.

“We had one take, because once the eggs and the flour and the milk were used, it was going to go all over her and all over her hair, and so she played this for three minutes straight. In those three minutes, you could see all the changes — from frustration to possession to orgasmic experience,” says Floria.

Watch the frightening short below! For more, head to NYTimes.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole nyt

Credit: Floria Sigismondi; Photos: New York Times Magazine
Posted to: Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr