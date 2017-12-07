Patti LaBelle Reveals Why Luther Vandross Never Came Out of the Closet

Patti LaBelle opened up about her relationship with the late Luther Vandross.

The music icon discussed the late “Never Too Much” crooner, who died back in 2005, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday (December 5).

Patti talked about how she first met Luther, who became the first president of her fan club – and eventually, one of her best friends.

At one point, host Andy Cohen asked about whether she and Luther ever discussed him coming out of the closet.

“We talked about it. Basically, he did not want his mother to be – although she might have known – but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world. He had a lot of lady fans, and he told me that he just didn’t want to upset the world,” Patti revealed.

“It was hard for him.”

Watch her explain below beginning around the 2:45 mark.