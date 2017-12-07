Presley Gerber & Dad Rande Go Shirtless in Miami!

The Gerber guys are showing off their hot bods on the beach in Miami!

Model Presley Gerber and his dad Rande Gerber went shirtless as they soaked up the sun on the beach on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in Miami, Florida.

The 55-year-old business man repped his alcohol company by wearing a Casamigos Tequila hat for their day at the beach.

While they were at the beach, Rande took to Instagram to share a cool shot of a brightly colored lifeguard stand.

A little room with a view in Miami. A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

