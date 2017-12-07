Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 11:40 am

Renee Zellweger Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein Lawsuit Allegations

Renee Zellweger Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein Lawsuit Allegations

A new lawsuit has come to light from several of Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers – and Renee Zellweger‘s name was brought up.

In the lawsuit, one of the accusers said that Harvey told her Renee‘s career was advanced by having relations with him.

A rep for Renee responded to the claims via The Blast, saying, “If Harvey said that, he’s full of sh*t.” The Blast adds that Renee and Harvey only had a professional relationship and no favors were ever exchanged.

Renee has not made a public statement about Weinstein‘s allegations.
