Renee Zellweger Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein Lawsuit Allegations

A new lawsuit has come to light from several of Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers – and Renee Zellweger‘s name was brought up.

In the lawsuit, one of the accusers said that Harvey told her Renee‘s career was advanced by having relations with him.

A rep for Renee responded to the claims via The Blast, saying, “If Harvey said that, he’s full of sh*t.” The Blast adds that Renee and Harvey only had a professional relationship and no favors were ever exchanged.

Renee has not made a public statement about Weinstein‘s allegations.