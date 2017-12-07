Rita Ora Discusses Her Decision to Dress in a Bathrobe at EMAs 2017!
Rita Ora is speaking out about her eyebrow-raising bathrobe look from the 2017 MTV EMAs red carpet!
The 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer visited the Build Series on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.
“This has like blown up, it’s crazy!” Rita remarked.
“I was like…I’m hosting this whole show. It was a 2-hour live show, and I was like so nervous. The last thing I wanted to do was, like, squeeze into this dress on the red carpet. I was changing like 150 times on the actual show,” she explained.
“Everyone was like ‘you’re crazy’ – and then look what happened!”
Watch Rita explain below.