Thu, 07 December 2017 at 11:18 am

Sammy Sosa Attends Art Basel Events in Miami

Sammy Sosa Attends Art Basel Events in Miami

Former MLB star Sammy Sosa flashes a peace sign while attending DuJour’s Art Basel Kick-Off held at The Confidante on Wednesday (December 6) in Miami Beach, Fla.

Later in the evening, the 49-year-old former athlete, who was born in the Dominican Republic, attended Inlist’s 2017 Art Basel party.

Sammy‘s appearance has caused some controversy in the past and he’s only publicly addressed it once.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin tone,” Sammy told Univision’s Primer Impacto show in 2009 (via ESPN). “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

“What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson,” he continued.

20+ pictures inside of Sammy Sosa at events in Miami…
Photos: Instar Images, Getty
