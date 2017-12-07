Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Sing a 'Waitress' Song in the Park (Video)

Sara Bareilles is heading back to Broadway for a six-week run in her musical Waitress and she will be starring alongside her longtime friend and collaborator Jason Mraz!

To celebrate their upcoming Broadway gig, Sara and Jason sang one of the songs from the musical, “It Only Takes a Taste,” in a New York City park.

Sara and Jason previously sang two of their characters’ duets for the 2015 album What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress, but this one was not featured on it. The album was released ahead of Waitress‘ Broadway debut.

Sara will be re-joining the show on January 16 and Jason is currently in the show until January 28. Sara‘s run ends on February 25.