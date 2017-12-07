Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Sarah Paulson Was Told Her Career Would Be Negatively Affected By Holland Taylor Relationship

Sarah Paulson is on the cover of Net-a-Porter’s The Edit!

Here’s what the 42-year-old award winning actress had to share with the mag:

On her relationship with Holland Taylor, 74: “Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively’. I was like, what? It never occurred to me at all.”

On thinking twice if she should say “I love you” to Holland during awards speeches: “It occurred to me, should I not do that? And then I thought, why would I not? The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn’t know that about me would be like, wait, what? But then, you know, I did it anyway.”

On her unconventional life: “My life choices are, um, unconventional. I’m with a much older person and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it’s the least interesting thing about me. But I do feel a bit unconventional. I am a woman of a certain age who chose not to have children, and who has made my career my priority. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s okay.”

For more from Sarah, visit Net-a-Porter.com.
Credit: Victor Demarchelier/The Edit
