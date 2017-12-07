Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 10:38 pm

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Sofia Richie at Art Basel Event

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Sofia Richie at Art Basel Event

Scott Disick wraps his arms around girlfriend Sofia Richie while attending Haute Living’s VIP Pop-Up Opening during Art Basel on Thursday (December 7) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The event was held to showcase the art of Alec Monopoly from Art Life and David Yarrow from Medal’s Gallery.

Scott and Sofia were joined by Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban at the event, as well as earlier in the day while hanging out on friend David Grutman‘s boat.

The hot couple is not shying away from showing off their love in public!

20+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at Art Basel…

Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 01
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 02
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 03
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 04
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 05
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 06
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 07
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 08
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 09
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 10
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 11
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 12
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 13
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 14
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 15
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 16
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 17
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 18
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 19
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 20
scott disick cuddles up to girlfriend sofia richie at art basel event 21

Photos: Getty, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Jonathan Cheban, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr