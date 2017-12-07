Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Sofia Richie at Art Basel Event

Scott Disick wraps his arms around girlfriend Sofia Richie while attending Haute Living’s VIP Pop-Up Opening during Art Basel on Thursday (December 7) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The event was held to showcase the art of Alec Monopoly from Art Life and David Yarrow from Medal’s Gallery.

Scott and Sofia were joined by Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban at the event, as well as earlier in the day while hanging out on friend David Grutman‘s boat.

The hot couple is not shying away from showing off their love in public!

20+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at Art Basel…