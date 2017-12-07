Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:32 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up at Art Basel!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up at Art Basel!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are coupling up at a major event!

The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model attended DuJour’s Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach’s Art Basel Kick-Off on Wednesday night (December 6) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

The two were spotted mingling with the other guests in one of their first appearances at a public event as a couple.

Earlier in the day, Scott and Sofia enjoyed a relaxing day by the beach, where Sofia looked hot in a red bikini.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie scott disick art basel 00
sofia richie scott disick art basel 01
sofia richie scott disick art basel 04
sofia richie scott disick art basel 05
sofia richie scott disick art basel 06
sofia richie scott disick art basel 07
sofia richie scott disick art basel 08
sofia richie scott disick art basel 09
sofia richie scott disick art basel 11

Photos: BACKGRID, Getty Images
Posted to: Bikini, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr