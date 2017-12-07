Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up at Art Basel!
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are coupling up at a major event!
The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model attended DuJour’s Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach’s Art Basel Kick-Off on Wednesday night (December 6) in Miami Beach, Florida.
The two were spotted mingling with the other guests in one of their first appearances at a public event as a couple.
Earlier in the day, Scott and Sofia enjoyed a relaxing day by the beach, where Sofia looked hot in a red bikini.