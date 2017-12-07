Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:30 am

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is defending the choice to include Taylor Swift in Time‘s Person of the Year with the #MeToo movement.

After the cover reveal, a Twitter user spoke out and said, “Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Sophie saw the tweet and responded, “Yes.”

Sophie also tweeted about the story reveal, “YES. So very proud of these people. You will not be silenced. You are heard. And we believe you and stand with you.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr