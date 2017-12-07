Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is defending the choice to include Taylor Swift in Time‘s Person of the Year with the #MeToo movement.

After the cover reveal, a Twitter user spoke out and said, “Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?”

Sophie saw the tweet and responded, “Yes.”

Sophie also tweeted about the story reveal, “YES. So very proud of these people. You will not be silenced. You are heard. And we believe you and stand with you.”