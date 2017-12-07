Sophie Turner in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' - First Look Photo!

Here’s your first look at Sophie Turner encapsulated in fire for Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix!

Sophie will still be portraying her X-Men character of Jean Grey, who showed off her power in 2016′s Apocalypse. It was confirmed then that the movies would be following “The Dark Phoenix Saga” story line from the comics.

“[The film] was so clear in my head, emotionally and visually, that it would have killed me to hand this to somebody else to direct,” director Simon Kinberg told the magazine.

The movie, which also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and more, will hit theaters on November 2, 2018.