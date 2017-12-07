Sufjan Stevens Releases 'Tonya Harding' Song Turned Down by 'I, Tonya' - Listen Now!

Sufjan Stevens has released a new song called “Tonya Harding,” which you can listen to now!

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter, who recently appeared on the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, released the ode to the 47-year-old former figure skater on Wednesday (December 6).

Sufjan revealed in a post that the song is not related to the upcoming I, Tonya, although he did try to submit it for the film: “I sent it to the music supervisors but they couldn’t find a way to use it,” he wrote.

“This song has been years in the making. I’ve been trying to write a Tonya Harding song since I was 15. I wrote a short piece about it here.”

Listen to the song below!

