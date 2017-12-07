Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 3:25 pm

Survivor's Richard Hatch & Husband Emiliano Cabral Split

Survivor's Richard Hatch & Husband Emiliano Cabral Split
  • Richard Hatch from season one of Survivor is headed for a divorce – TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is sharing a personal note with her fans – Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet‘s latest comments about Woody Allen have people talking – DListed
  • Harry Potter fans are not happy with JK RowlingTooFab
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine character comes out as bisexual – Towleroad
  • Is this duet happening!? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Richard Hatch

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr