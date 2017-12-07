Taylor Swift Penned a Moving Poem About Reinvention - Read It Now!
Taylor Swift is getting introspective with her new poem.
The 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter penned a poem for British Vogue, where she also stars on the cover of their January 2018 issue.
Taylor reflected on the lessons she’s learned as she moves into the next chapter of her life in a poem called “The Trick to Holding On,” which she penned about reinvention and moving on.
“Let go of the ones who hurt you, let go of the ones you outgrow,” the poem begins.
Read her powerful words for Vogue below!
“The Trick to Holding On”
Let go of the ones who hurt you
Let go of the ones you outgrow
Let go of the words they hurl your way
as you’re walking out the door
The only thing cut and dry
In this hedge-maze life
Is the fact that their words will cut
but your tears will dry
They don’t tell you this when you are young
You can’t hold on to everything
Can’t show up for everyone
You pick your poison
Or your cure
Phone numbers you know by heart
And the ones you don’t answer any more
Hold on to the faint recognition in
the eye of a stranger
As it catches you in its lustrous net
How quickly we become intertwined
How wonderful it is to forget
All the times your intuition failed you
But it hasn’t killed you yet
Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight
swims and your blazing self-respect
And if you drive the roads of this town
Ones you’ve gone down so many times before
Flashback to all the times
Life nearly ran you off the road
But tonight your hand is steady
Suddenly you’ll know
The trick to holding on
Was all that letting go
- Taylor Swift