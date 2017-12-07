Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 10:50 am

Will Ferrell Crashes Kardashian House, Leaves Kris & Kendall Jenner Baffled - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell Crashes Kardashian House, Leaves Kris & Kendall Jenner Baffled - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell crashed the Kardashian household – but it was all to send a good message!

Will wants to help out Cancer for College, which is an organization that provides hope and inspiration to cancer survivors by granting college scholarships. For every donation made to Cancer For College up to $250,000, Will pledges to personally match it.

However, to film this video, Will set up shop in the Kardashian foyer – and Kris Jenner and her daughter Kendall made special appearances looking totally baffled!

“Is that Seth Rogen?” Kendall asks at the end of the video, before Kris calls, “security!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Video, Will Ferrell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr