Will Ferrell Crashes Kardashian House, Leaves Kris & Kendall Jenner Baffled - Watch Now!

Will Ferrell crashed the Kardashian household – but it was all to send a good message!

Will wants to help out Cancer for College, which is an organization that provides hope and inspiration to cancer survivors by granting college scholarships. For every donation made to Cancer For College up to $250,000, Will pledges to personally match it.

However, to film this video, Will set up shop in the Kardashian foyer – and Kris Jenner and her daughter Kendall made special appearances looking totally baffled!

“Is that Seth Rogen?” Kendall asks at the end of the video, before Kris calls, “security!”