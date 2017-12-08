Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 7:29 pm

Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Aaron Paul shared the sweetest message to his pregnant wife Lauren on her birthday!

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 8) to share a photo of his 31-year-old wife showing off her growing baby bump.

“Happiest of birthdays to this mother to be. Can’t wait for this precious little baby girl to be in our arms my love. What a gift you are to this planet. I love you thru the stars and back. Enjoy the day,” Aaron captioned the below photo of Lauren and her cute bump.

The couple announced last month that their first child is going to be a girl!

See the sweet bump photo below!

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

