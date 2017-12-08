Amber Heard Responds to JK Rowling & Warner Bros Defending Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Role

Amber Heard has broken her silence after JK Rowling and Warner Bros defended their decisions to keep her ex husband Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald after she accused him of physically abusing her.

The 31-year-old Aquaman actress took to Instagram on Thursday night (December 7) to call out the author and production company for only using certain parts of the the former couple’s statement from 2016 while defending their decision.

“For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber,” Amber captioned her post along with their statement.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

