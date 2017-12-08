Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 9:30 am

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Buddy Up for GQ's Men of the Year Party

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Buddy Up for GQ's Men of the Year Party

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer pose for photos inside the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Call Me By Your Name co-stars were joined at the party by their co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, director Luca Guadagnino, and Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Other stars at the event included Dan Stevens, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Brian d’Arcy James, Dominic West, Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews, Mike Colter, and Kyle MacLachlan.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 01
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 01
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 02
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 02
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 03
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 03
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 04
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 04
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 05
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 05
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 06
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 06
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 07
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 07
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 08
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 08
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 09
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 09
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 10
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 10
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 11
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 11
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 12
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 12
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 13
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 13
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 14
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 14
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 15
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 15
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 16
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 16
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 17
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 17
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 18
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 18
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 19
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 19
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 20
armie hammer timothee chalamet buddy up for qg men of the year party 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Brian d'Arcy James, Chris Sullivan, Dan Stevens, Dominic West, Elizabeth Chambers, elziabeth chambers, Justin Hartley, Kyle MacLachlan, Luca Guadagnino, michael stuhlbarg, Mike Colter, Rebecca King-Crews, Terry Crews, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr