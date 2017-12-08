Blindspot's Luke Mitchell Shares 10 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Him (Exclusive)

Blindspot actor Luke Mitchell is opening up to JustJared.com to share some things about him that you probably don’t know.

The 32-year-old Aussie actor has previously been seen on The CW’s The Tomorrow People and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts he shared with us:

1. I was a shy, skinny, pimply, nerdy kid in my late teens & early 20’s and I took part-time acting classes to get out of my comfort zone & build confidence.

2. When I was about five I had a Superman costume. One time I wore it and dove off the back of the couch to see if I could fly… Surprisingly, I couldn’t. And I hurt myself. I no longer have a superman costume.

3. My first week in my first lead role I got to swim with and ride a dolphin! One of the coolest experiences of my life.

4. I love bread! When I was a kid, I would go to the supermarket with my Mum and she would put a loaf of bread in the trolley and by the time we got to the checkout, I’d eaten the entire loaf except for the crusts and I would have to go back and get another loaf.

5. Before moving to New York for Blindspot, I used to have a weekly poker game at my place in LA with friends, including some of my Agents of SHIELD co-stars; Iain DeCaestecker, Nick Blood, J. August Richards, Brett Dalton and Simon Kassianides.

Click inside for more of Luke Mitchell’s fun facts…

6. I wanted to be a professional tennis player before I got into acting.

7. I have three brothers and one sister. We all played tennis pretty competitively and now my older brother, Michael, is a tennis coach and my youngest brother, Ben, is a professional tennis player.

8. My second episode on Blindspot I broke a stunt guy’s nose during a fight scene. It was an accident and unfortunately it happens but I felt terrible. I ended up sending him a bunch of beer and some beer glasses to say sorry.

9. Virtually every job I’ve worked on in the US, I’ve had to do fight scenes. Two of those fight scenes have sent me to hospital. One time I got punched in the face during a fight scene in The Tomorrow People and had to get a few stitches above my right eye, and the other time, I severed a tendon in my right hand during a knife fight scene in Blindspot and had to have surgery.

10. I never did a chemistry test with Jaimie Alexander before getting the role of her brother, Roman, on Blindspot. But we just happen to get along great and naturally have this awesome brother/sister chemistry. And a healthy “sneak attack selfie” rivalry! That’s where you try to get a selfie with the other person but you gotta catch them by surprise ; )

before getting the role of her brother, Roman, on Blindspot. But we just happen to get along great and naturally have this awesome brother/sister chemistry. And a healthy “sneak attack selfie” rivalry! That’s where you try to get a selfie with the other person but you gotta catch them by surprise ; ) BONUS FACT: Mario Kart is one of my all time favorite video games but I get VERY competitive : )

Catch new episodes of Blindspot on NBC on Friday nights at 8/7c.