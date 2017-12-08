Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 68-year-old reality star and former Olympian wore a black dress with a pink coat over it. She was seen driving away from the party at the end of the night in a purple sports car!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

While her home wasn’t affected by the fires in the area, Caitlyn‘s house was hit by the strong winds that faced Los Angeles the night before. The roof was torn off and her puppy was reportedly sucked out by the winds. Thankfully, the dog was found alive and safe.
