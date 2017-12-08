Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 3:51 am

Chace Crawford Reunites with 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Sebastian Stan at GQ's Men of the Year Party!

Chace Crawford Reunites with 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Sebastian Stan at GQ's Men of the Year Party!

There was a mini Gossip Girl reunion at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party tonight!

Chace Crawford reunited with Sebastian Stan on the show – who played recurring character Carter Baizen – at the party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars at the event included Into the WoodsBilly Magnussen, Hot Summer Night‘s Alex Roe, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty‘s Ethan Peck, Greek‘s Scott Michael Foster, The RoyalsWilliam Moseley, Teen Wolf‘s Kelsey Asbille, RunawaysGregg Sulkin, Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan, and We’re the MillersWill Poulter.

FYI: Kelsey is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Aldo shoes.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty
