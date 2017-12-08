Chace Crawford Reunites with 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Sebastian Stan at GQ's Men of the Year Party!

There was a mini Gossip Girl reunion at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party tonight!

Chace Crawford reunited with Sebastian Stan on the show – who played recurring character Carter Baizen – at the party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars at the event included Into the Woods‘ Billy Magnussen, Hot Summer Night‘s Alex Roe, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty‘s Ethan Peck, Greek‘s Scott Michael Foster, The Royals‘ William Moseley, Teen Wolf‘s Kelsey Asbille, Runaways‘ Gregg Sulkin, Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan, and We’re the Millers‘ Will Poulter.

FYI: Kelsey is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Aldo shoes.

