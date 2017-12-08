Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 9:46 am

Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo & Alma: 'Out Of My Head' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo & Alma: 'Out Of My Head' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX is about to drop a feature-filled mixtape, and she’s kicking things off with Tove Lo and Alma on “Out Of My Head”!

The superstar team-up, which debuted on Friday (December 8), is part of Charli‘s upcoming Pop 2 mixtape due out on December 15, which will also feature artists like Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras.

Pop 2 follows Charli‘s Number 1 Angel mixtape, which also featured several exciting collaborations.

Listen to “Out of My Head” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!
