Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo & Alma: 'Out Of My Head' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX is about to drop a feature-filled mixtape, and she’s kicking things off with Tove Lo and Alma on “Out Of My Head”!

The superstar team-up, which debuted on Friday (December 8), is part of Charli‘s upcoming Pop 2 mixtape due out on December 15, which will also feature artists like Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

Pop 2 follows Charli‘s Number 1 Angel mixtape, which also featured several exciting collaborations.

Listen to “Out of My Head” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!