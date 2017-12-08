David Archuleta Recreates Viral 'Sing All the Parts' Video - Watch Now!

A video of a girl singing “all the parts” of David Archuleta‘s song “Crush” went viral this week thanks to the creative way she filmed the clip… and now the singer is getting in on the fun!

The 26-year-old former American Idol runner-up responded to the funny cover by recreating it shot for shot.

David sings along to his own song while in selfie mode. He then looks in the mirror and zooms in to sing the background vocals!

“When you try to sing all the parts… to your own song,” David captioned the video. He also replied to his tweet with a message for the girl who originated the cover and said, “You were so much better at this @irnyirdina, but I tried! 😂 teach me your waayaaayaaayaaayaays! 🙌🏼”