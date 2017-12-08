Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 3:09 am

David Archuleta Recreates Viral 'Sing All the Parts' Video - Watch Now!

David Archuleta Recreates Viral 'Sing All the Parts' Video - Watch Now!

A video of a girl singing “all the parts” of David Archuleta‘s song “Crush” went viral this week thanks to the creative way she filmed the clip… and now the singer is getting in on the fun!

The 26-year-old former American Idol runner-up responded to the funny cover by recreating it shot for shot.

David sings along to his own song while in selfie mode. He then looks in the mirror and zooms in to sing the background vocals!

“When you try to sing all the parts… to your own song,” David captioned the video. He also replied to his tweet with a message for the girl who originated the cover and said, “You were so much better at this @irnyirdina, but I tried! 😂 teach me your waayaaayaaayaaayaays! 🙌🏼”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: David Archuleta

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr