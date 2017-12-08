Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 4:59 pm

Drake Performs for American Express Platinum House at Art Basel!

Drake Performs for American Express Platinum House at Art Basel!

Drake put on a show at Art Basel!

The More Life rapper performed at the American Express Platinum House event at The Miami Beach EDITION on Thursday (December 7) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

Along with the performance, during which Drake performed his biggest hits while drones scrolled lyrics from above, guests at the immersive American Express experience got to enjoy a set by Virgil Abloh.

Attendees included Michael B Jordan, Olivia Culpo, Timbaland, Amar’e Stoudemire, Tash Oakley,Rocky Barnes, Dev Windsor, Jennifer Fisher, Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis.

10+ pictures from the event inside…
