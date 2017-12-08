Drake Performs for American Express Platinum House at Art Basel!

Drake put on a show at Art Basel!

The More Life rapper performed at the American Express Platinum House event at The Miami Beach EDITION on Thursday (December 7) in Miami, Florida.

Along with the performance, during which Drake performed his biggest hits while drones scrolled lyrics from above, guests at the immersive American Express experience got to enjoy a set by Virgil Abloh.

Attendees included Michael B Jordan, Olivia Culpo, Timbaland, Amar’e Stoudemire, Tash Oakley,Rocky Barnes, Dev Windsor, Jennifer Fisher, Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis.

