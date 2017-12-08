Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:34 am

Eminem: 'Untouchable' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem: 'Untouchable' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem is back with a brand new track from his upcoming album Revival called “Untouchable,” which you can listen to right here!

Following “Walk on Water” with Beyonce, the rapper returns with his latest release on Friday (December 8) – one week before dropping his new album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eminem

The Mr. Porter-produced track hits hard politically, tackling issues of discrimination, racial inequality and privilege.

“Throughout history, African Americans have been treated like s–t and I admit, there have been times when it has been embarrassing to be a white boy,” he raps.

Listen to “Untouchable” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

See the lyrics inside!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Eminem, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr