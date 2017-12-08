Eminem: 'Untouchable' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem is back with a brand new track from his upcoming album Revival called “Untouchable,” which you can listen to right here!

Following “Walk on Water” with Beyonce, the rapper returns with his latest release on Friday (December 8) – one week before dropping his new album.

The Mr. Porter-produced track hits hard politically, tackling issues of discrimination, racial inequality and privilege.

“Throughout history, African Americans have been treated like s–t and I admit, there have been times when it has been embarrassing to be a white boy,” he raps.

