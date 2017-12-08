Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 4:51 pm

Emma Roberts & Jaime King Bundle Up in Toronto for Woolrich Store Opening

Emma Roberts & Jaime King Bundle Up in Toronto for Woolrich Store Opening

Emma Roberts and Jaime King meet up to attend the opening of Woolrich‘s Toronto flagship store on Thursday (December 7) at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The ladies were joined by Avan Jogia to celebrate the brand’s first Canadian store.

“O Canada! Had so much fun celebrating the @woolrich store opening last night in Toronto!” Emma wrote on her Instagram account after the event.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Woolrich jacket and sweater with an Elkin beret. Jaime is wearing a Woolrich coat and Ksubi jeans.

