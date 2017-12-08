Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:22 am

Eva Longoria & Ricky Martin Advocate for Better Tomorrows at Global Gift Gala in Miami

Eva Longoria & Ricky Martin Advocate for Better Tomorrows at Global Gift Gala in Miami

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin hit the red carpet together while attending the Global Gift Gala event during 2017 Art Basel on Thursday (December 7) at the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.

The event was held to support the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida.

Ricky was joined at the gala by his fiance Jwan Yosef.

“On our way to The Global Gift Gala Miami. Thank you @lyft for your support and the free rides for #BetterTomorrows,” Eva wrote on Instagram on her way to the event.

