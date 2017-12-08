Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:30 am

Former Couple Zachary Quinto & Jonathan Groff Reunite at GQ Men of the Year Party

Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff pose for a photo while inside the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The guys dated many years ago and have remained friends ever since, and we love seeing them together again!

Zachary was also seen hanging out with 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman at the party.

“Always a fun night at GQ men of the year party. thanks @ferragamo for the threads and as always @patriciamoraleshair for the hair and nails 😉,” Zach wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Zachary is wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo. Jonathan is wearing head-to-toe Dior Homme. Tommy is wearing Burberry.
Photos: Getty
