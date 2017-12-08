G-Eazy & Charlie Puth: 'Sober' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

G-Eazy is back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Sober,” and you can stream it right here!

The track sees the 28-year-old rapper teaming up with Charlie Puth, who is one of 13 featured artist included on G-Eazy‘s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned, which is due out on December 15.

The Beautiful & Damned also sees appearances from Cardi B, A$AP Rocky (“No Limit“), Kehlani (“Crash & Burn“), Anna of the North (“Pick Me Up“), E-40 and Jay Ant (“Charles Brown“) and G-Eazy‘s girlfriend Halsey on “Him & I.”

You can also stream “Sober” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



G-Eazy – Sober (Audio) ft. Charlie Puth

Click inside to read the lyrics to G-Eazy’s brand new song with Charlie Puth…