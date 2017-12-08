Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 1:52 am

Geoffrey Rush Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Daily Telegraph Over 'Inappropriate Behavior' Claims

Geoffrey Rush Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Daily Telegraph Over 'Inappropriate Behavior' Claims

Geoffrey Rush has filed a defamation suit against The Daily Telegraph after they published allegations of his supposed “inappropriate behavior” towards a female co-star during a production of the Sydney Theatre Company’s King Lear in late 2015 to early 2016.

“It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole that they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and in the greater community,” the 66-year-old actor said in a statement via ABC News. “The Daily Telegraph has made false, pejorative and demeaning claims, splattering them with unrelenting bombast on its front pages.”

Geoffrey went on to say that the claims were “extremely hurtful” to his wife and kids and that he needed to take action in order to defend himself.

“The situation is intolerable and I must seek vindication of my good name through the courts,” Geoffrey continued.
