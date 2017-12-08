Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani is opening up about moving in with Blake Shelton!

The This Is What the Truth Feels Like pop superstar appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (December 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

During her appearance, Gwen and Ellen DeGeneres wrote a few hit holiday songs together. Gwen and Ellen also discussed the devastating fires in Southern California, as well as how Gwen‘s son Kingston was worried about his mom being home alone.

Ellen also shared a funny clip from The Voice of Blake showing how the Sexiest Man Alive title has gone to his head.

Watch below!