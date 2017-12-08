Hannah Jeter & Kate Bock Hit Red Carpet at 'Sports Illustrated' Bungalow Party!
Hannah Jeter keeps it cool and casual as she hits the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Models Bungalow Party held at the W Hotel South Beach on Thursday (December 7) in Miami Beach, Fla.
The 27-year-old model was joined by Kate Bock, Samantha Hoopes, Danielle Herrington and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman at the event where guests were treated to a sneak peek of Sports Illustrated’s SI Swimsuit Island as part of 2017 Art Basel.
Hannah was last spotted back in September grabbing dinner at Carbone restaurant with her husband Derek Jeter in NYC.