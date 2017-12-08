Honoree Gal Gadot Goes Red Hot for GQ Men of the Year Dinner

Gal Gadot strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Dinner hosted by GQ and Dior Homme on Thursday night (December 7) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress was joined on the red carpet by Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sofia Boutella.

Gal was named Wonder Woman of the Year by the menswear mag and was joined inside the event by her husband Yaron Versano.

FYI: Gal is wearing a Christian Dior dress. Kate is wearing a dress by Emanuel Ungaro.

