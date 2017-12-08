Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 2:52 pm

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, & Zendaya Bring 'The Greatest Showman' to the Streets of NYC!

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya promoted their new movie The Greatest Showman in the Big Apple today!

The trio took to the streets in costume while filming their Late Late Show segment “Crosswalk the Musical” with host James Corden on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

Hugh dressed up as his character P.T. Barnum, while Zac wore a similar red and black outfit as he rode a tasseled tricycle and held a lollipop.

Zendaya rocked a silky purple number with a pink wig as she danced alongside them, and James channeled The Bearded Woman from the film!

Don’t miss The Greatest Showman when it hits theaters on December 20, and listen to the just-released soundtrack here.

I just can’t!!! The #beardedlady as played by @j_corden @greatestshowman

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

10+ pictures inside of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya performing in NYC…

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, James Corden, Zac Efron, Zendaya

