Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 1:35 am

James Corden Fills In for Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer in Funny Jingle Ball Video!

Taylor Swift is joined by James Corden to rehearse a dance routine while backstage at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA last week.

The late night talk show host “filled in” for the general manager of The Forum the night of the concert and took care of all of the talent backstage, including Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, and Liam Payne.

When James heard that Taylor had a missing backup dancer, he put on a sheer top with a snake on it to fill in for the position.

Taylor rehearsed the dances with James and hilarity ensued of course. Watch now!


