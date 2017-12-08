James Corden Fills In for Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer in Funny Jingle Ball Video!

Taylor Swift is joined by James Corden to rehearse a dance routine while backstage at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA last week.

The late night talk show host “filled in” for the general manager of The Forum the night of the concert and took care of all of the talent backstage, including Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, and Liam Payne.

When James heard that Taylor had a missing backup dancer, he put on a sheer top with a snake on it to fill in for the position.

Taylor rehearsed the dances with James and hilarity ensued of course. Watch now!



Take a Break: The Forum General Manager