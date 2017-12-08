Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 11:25 am

James Franco & Jimmy Fallon Compete In 'Cooler Heads' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

James Franco made a fun appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (December 7) and competed in a brand new Superbowl-themed game!

The 39-year-old actor and Jimmy, 43, competed in “Cooler Heads,” a football trivia game where each wrong answer gets a Gatorade cooler full of a mystery substance dumped their heads.

James also showed off shows off his spot-on impression of Tommy Wiseau, the creator of The Room – the best worst film ever made, who he plays in his latest film The Disaster Artist.


Click inside to watch the rest of James Franco’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


James Franco Does His Impression of The Room’s Tommy Wiseau
