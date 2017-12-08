Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 9:00 am

James Marsden & Edei Are Still Going Strong After Two Years!

James Marsden & Edei Are Still Going Strong After Two Years!

James Marsden and his girlfriend Edei pose for a photo together at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor has been dating Edei for over two years now and this is a rare public appearance for the couple!

James was joined at the event by his Westworld co-stars Ben Barnes and Jimmi Simpson.

You can also watch Ben in the first season of the new Netflix series Marvel’s The Punisher, which is streaming now!
