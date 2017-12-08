James Marsden & Edei Are Still Going Strong After Two Years!

James Marsden and his girlfriend Edei pose for a photo together at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor has been dating Edei for over two years now and this is a rare public appearance for the couple!

James was joined at the event by his Westworld co-stars Ben Barnes and Jimmi Simpson.

You can also watch Ben in the first season of the new Netflix series Marvel’s The Punisher, which is streaming now!