Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 2:11 am

Jennifer Aniston & Kate Hudson Throw Their Support Behind Friend Jennifer Meyer!

Jennifer Aniston & Kate Hudson Throw Their Support Behind Friend Jennifer Meyer!

Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson pose for cute photos with their friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, at the launch of her new collection benefiting Baby2Baby on Thursday (December 7) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Meyer collaborated with Jenna Dewan-Tatum on a capsule collection featuring six necklaces, which are now available on Gilt.com. All the proceeds go to the charity Baby2Baby!

Some of the other stars who stopped by the event to show their support included Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sarah Wright, and Elizabeth Chambers.

25+ pictures inside from the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 01
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 02
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 03
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 04
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 05
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 06
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 07
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 08
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 09
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 10
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 11
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 12
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 13
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 14
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 15
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 16
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 17
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 18
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 19
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 20
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 21
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 22
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 23
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 24
jennifer aniston kate hudson jennifer meyer event 25

Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Chambers, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Meyer, Kate Hudson, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Wright

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr