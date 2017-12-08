Jennifer Aniston & Kate Hudson Throw Their Support Behind Friend Jennifer Meyer!

Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson pose for cute photos with their friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, at the launch of her new collection benefiting Baby2Baby on Thursday (December 7) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Meyer collaborated with Jenna Dewan-Tatum on a capsule collection featuring six necklaces, which are now available on Gilt.com. All the proceeds go to the charity Baby2Baby!

Some of the other stars who stopped by the event to show their support included Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sarah Wright, and Elizabeth Chambers.

