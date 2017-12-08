Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 6:02 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Share a Laugh at NYC Cafe

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed some coffee and food items at Dean & DeLuca cafe while filming their movie Second Act!

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 28-year-old High School Musical alum were all smiles as they shot the scene on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

They stood at the counter as Vanessa used her chopsticks and Jennifer appeared to be chowing down on ice cream.

The next day, Jennifer donned a black leather coat, checked dress, black pumps, and black gloves while hailing a cab in the Flatiron District for another scene.

Don’t miss Second Act – the story of a big box store worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do – when it hits theaters next year.

15+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens on set…

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens

