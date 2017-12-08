Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:55 am

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attend GQ Men of the Year Dinner

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attend GQ Men of the Year Dinner

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make one stylish couple as they attend the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Dinner hosted by GQ and Dior Homme on Thursday night (December 7) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer looked handsome in a black and navy suit while the 32-year-old pregnant model showed off some leg in a pink, velvet dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Inside the event, Chrissy and John posed for photos with GQ editors including Editor-in-Chief Jim Nelson.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Rhea Costa dress, a Tyler Ellis bag and rings by Vardui Kara and Effy.

10+ pictures inside of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attending the party…
Photos: Getty
