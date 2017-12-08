Justin Theroux is All Smiles While Stepping Out in NYC

Justin Theroux shares a laugh with friends as they step out for coffee on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in New York City.

The 46-year-old actor looked super stylish in sunglasses, an olive trench coat, and skinny jeans as he enjoyed a day out with his friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Back in October, Justin was spotted in Canada filming the upcoming movie On the Basis of Sex alongside Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

According to Deadline, the films “follows the travails of Ginsburg as she faced numerous obstacles to her fight for equal rights throughout her career.”