Kaitlyn Dever, Algee Smith, & 'Detroit' Stars Reunite at GQ Men of the Year Party

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 10:30 am

Kaitlyn Dever looks lovely on the carpet at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-stars from her movie Detroit including Algee Smith, Will Poulter, and Jacob Latimore. If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our Raw feature on the cast!

Some of the other stars at the event included Downsizing‘s Hong Chau, Pacific Rim Uprising‘s Adria Arjona, Rampage‘s Jack Quaid, and Power RangersRJ Cyler.

Riverdale actors Madelaine Petsch (with boyfriend Travis Mills), Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, and Ashleigh Murray, as well as It stars Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, and Chosen Jacobs, were all the event.

FYI: Katilyn is wearing a Valentino dress. Algee is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Madelaine is wearing a Giamba dress and Beth Miller jewelry. Chosen is wearing an Off-White sweatshirt, Cos pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Miansai watch.

Photos: Getty
