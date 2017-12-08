Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Kissing Her Real Life Ex on 'Scorpion'!
Katharine McPhee graces the cover of LaPalme Magazine, out on newsstands on December 18.
Here’s what the Scorpion actress and I Fall In Love Too Easily singer had to say:
On the fourth season of Scorpion, and having to kiss her former flame Elyes Gabel in her role: “We dated for two years and we are still close. We are great friends and we just had a dinner party. We dated for a long time, and we have respect for each other. It’s like kissing your best friend. We are fortunate to have a really nice relationship.”
On self-love being the key to mental well-being: “That’s why the more I try to put restrictions on myself and the more I tell myself I can’t do something or eat something or that I must workout, the more it makes me indulgent and crazy. It’s my personality, the more I do that, the more consumed I become. I used to be one of those people who would make it out the door, but everything was rushed. The older I get the more I move slower. I no longer rush out of bed, that’s sort of my meditation. I like to get work outs in, but prefer sleep instead of getting up if it’s a grueling schedule. I like to enjoy the things I enjoy and I try not to get too extreme about anything…the less obsessive I am the better I feel in clothes.”
On her LaPalme shoot: “It was very Broadway-esque. It was kind of a nod to my experience on Smash and it got me excited because the shoot was similar, and the photographs are so beautiful. It reignited my desire to do a classic Broadway show.”
Creative director Derek Warbuton on the shoot: “Katherine channels performers that transcend time! I wanted to recreate a time when real talent was king or better yet, queen! Hence the ode to Sally Bowles / Cabaret.”
