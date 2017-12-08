Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:04 pm

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Katie Couric is speaking out for the first time since Matt Lauer was arrested from The Today Show after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The 60-year-old news host shared a throwback photo with her daughter on Instagram on Friday (December 8) when a fan commented on the photo calling out Katie for not addressing the scandal.

Katie responded to the fan saying, “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest.”

Katie and Matt co-hosted NBC’s Today Show for 15 years until she left in 2006 to anchor the CBS Evening News.

Matt was recently fired from his job at NBC’s Today Show last week for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Check out the comments on Katie‘s photo in the gallery below.
