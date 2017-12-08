Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 10:22 pm

Katie Holmes, Ben Platt, & Lindsay Lohan Rock Out at Jingle Ball 2017 in NYC!

Katie Holmes, Ben Platt, & Lindsay Lohan Rock Out at Jingle Ball 2017 in NYC!

Katie Holmes hits the red carpet for Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her pixie haircut while going chic in a white turtleneck and black jeans for the concert event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Other stars spotted attending the show included Broadway’s former Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt along with Lindsay Lohan – who tried to lay low while hanging out backstage.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the latest Jingle Ball stop…
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 01
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 02
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 03
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 04
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 05
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 06
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 07
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 08
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 09
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 10
katie holmes ben platt lindsay lohan rock out at jinle ball 2017 in nyc 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Jingle Ball, Ben Platt, Katie Holmes, Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr