Katie Holmes, Ben Platt, & Lindsay Lohan Rock Out at Jingle Ball 2017 in NYC!

Katie Holmes hits the red carpet for Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her pixie haircut while going chic in a white turtleneck and black jeans for the concert event.

Other stars spotted attending the show included Broadway’s former Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt along with Lindsay Lohan – who tried to lay low while hanging out backstage.

